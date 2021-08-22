Hampton Police ask for help locating missing woman

77-year-old Svandis H. Carson was reported missing on Saturday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, 77-year-old Svandis H. Carson was last seen at 6:30 p.m leaving her son's residence on Marcella Road in the area of Coliseum Drive and Coliseum Crossing.

The spokesperson said Ms. Carson has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Svandis Carson is described as a white female, who stands about 5' 7" tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

She was possibly wearing black pants, white shirt and slip on shoes.

She was last seen driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla displaying VA handicap tags 279129.