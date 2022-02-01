Hampton Police: 'We don't believe [Codi] wandered off and we don't believe he was abducted'

Chief Mark Talbot said the evidence investigators found does not match stories that 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's family told them. Codi's father reported him missing.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Tuesday that investigators don't think missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby wandered off on his own, and also don't think he was abducted.

Talbot said the evidence they've found in their search doesn't match stories they were told about his disappearance. Talbot said they're interested in further investigating Codi's parents, who are still answering questions and cooperating.

He said they were keeping their search in the area near his home on Ranalet Drive, for the time being. They said it's very likely that he's in Hampton, and likelier still that he's near his home.

The division is asking anyone who might have seen Bigsby in public to call them and let them know.

"We're interested in speaking to anyone who has ever seen him," he said. "That information is going to be very important to us."

Talbot said they were especially interested in hearing about any sightings of Codi Bigsby between noon on Sunday, Jan. 30, and when he was reported missing on Monday morning.

"We would like anyone in this area, or who has been close to this area recently, to look at any surveillance video they may have, look and see if there are any photos that they may have captured in this area that may have something that we would be interested in," Talbot said.

They're also going to seek out volunteers to help with the search for the toddler. The division is looking for 50 people who are able to walk around outside, and who have photo IDs. The link to sign up for that service is here.

"We believe the information is here," Talbot said.

Officials said the criteria for an Amber Alert had not been met, because officers don't believe an abduction took place.

The officers said they'd keep looking for Codi until they find him.