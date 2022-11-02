Man arrested for shooting at Hampton police cruiser

A passing vehicle shot at an occupied police car in the 700 block of Macon Road on May 5, 2021. The Hampton Police Division said Jahjuan Langley is facing charges.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired May 5, 2021, and is about the original report of the vehicle shooting.

Police say they've arrested the man who allegedly shot at an occupied Hampton Police Division cruiser last year.

Early on the morning of May 5, 2021, a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police car in the 700 block of Macon Road.

The marked police car was hit twice by gunfire. The officers on the scene followed the vehicle but it got away. No one was injured.

At the time, Hampton police said it believed the officers were targeted.

On Friday, police announced 19-year-old Jahjuan R. Langley has been arrested and is charged with:

One count of Attempt to kill Law Enforcement Officer

Use of a Firearm while attempting to commit Capital Murder

Two counts of discharging a firearm while in a motor vehicle

Two counts of Maliciously shooting at a marked Law Enforcement vehicle while occupied, putting life at peril

Hampton police said they were able to apprehend Langley with the help of the US Marshals Task Force.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.