HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division detectives were investigating a homicide Sunday.

Officers said they got a call around 3:30 p.m. about a car accident at the intersection of Nickerson Boulevard and Fox Hill Road.

They tweeted about the incident at 4:16 p.m.

Police told 13NewsNow that they initially arrived on the scene to investigate the three-car accident, but when they got there, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Sgt. Matt Bond said she wasn't in the car alone.

"The vehicle that she was occupying was occupied by another individual who fled prior to our arrival on scene,” said Bond who added that extra officers would be in the area because of the situation.

"Effective immediately we are stepping up patrols. It's our number one priority to keep those that work, play, and travel throughout the city of Hampton safe at all times,” said Bond.

"We do plan on bringing in several officers boots on the ground so to speak, and have more officers out and patrolling the area, to help curb any violent criminal activity,” said Bond.

Police said they have no suspect information and are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

Hampton homicide

