Hampton Police Division: One dead, two injured after stabbing on Winder Court

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating an incident that left a man dead and a woman stabbed on Monday morning.
According to dispatch, police got the call to respond to a home on the first block of Winder Court at 4:52 a.m.
When they got there, they found a man who had died at the scene from being struck in the head. His name hasn't yet been released.
They also found another man and a woman who had been stabbed. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Their names haven't been released at this time, but they are expected to be okay.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.