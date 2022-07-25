Hampton Police Division: One dead, two injured after stabbing on Winder Court

A mam died at the scene after being struck in the head. His name hasn't yet been released.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating an incident that left a man dead and a woman stabbed on Monday morning.

According to dispatch, police got the call to respond to a home on the first block of Winder Court at 4:52 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man who had died at the scene from being struck in the head. His name hasn't yet been released.

They also found another man and a woman who had been stabbed. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Their names haven't been released at this time, but they are expected to be okay.