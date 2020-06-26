Hampton Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the people involved in a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Hampton.
Around 4:10 p.m., police were called out to the 200 block of Chamberlin Road for a shooting that had been reported in the area.
Officers arrived to find an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the man had been walking in the area when he was hit by gunfire. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.