Hampton Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

Police say a man had been walking in the area of Chamberlin Road when he was suddenly hit by gunfire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the people involved in a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Hampton.

Around 4:10 p.m., police were called out to the 200 block of Chamberlin Road for a shooting that had been reported in the area.

Officers arrived to find an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the man had been walking in the area when he was hit by gunfire. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.