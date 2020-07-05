Hampton police investigate separate shootings that left two men hurt

One incident happened on Marcella Road near the Coliseum Central area. The other shooting took place on Culotta Drive in the Tidemill Farms neighborhood.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred within miles of each other overnight.

The first shooting happened sometime after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Marcella Road near the Coliseum Central area of the city.

Police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

Officers said the 19-year-old man had been jogging in the area when someone started shooting. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to another shooting in the 200 block of Culotta Drive which is in the Tidemill Farms neighborhood off North Armistead Avenue.

Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire while he was outside. The shots came from a passing car.