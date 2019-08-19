HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help identifying a person wanted in connection to a shooting on Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about shots being fired on Green Street, near the Langley Square Shopping Center.

Responding officers learned that one person was shot, but he left the scene. Police said the 18-year-old man from Hampton walked into Sentara Careplex, and he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Hampton police haven't released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident. The police division has not released any more information about this shooting.

If anyone has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.