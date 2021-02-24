Hampton police investigating robbery at Happy Shopper store

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Happy Shopper store on King Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery Tuesday.

It was around 8:05 p.m. when police communications received a call that a robbery occurred at The Happy Shopper in the 1200 block of King Street.

A man entered the store and demanded money. After getting cash, the man ran away from the store.

The man is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 6 inches, with a medium skin tone and thin build. He's about 150 pounds to 160 pounds. He was wearing stonewash blue jeans, a black beanie cap, a black hoodie, a black mask, and black/gray sneakers.

Police said there is no photo of the suspect at this time.