Hampton police investigating robbery at Happy Shopper store

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery Tuesday.
It was around 8:05 p.m. when police communications received a call that a robbery occurred at The Happy Shopper in the 1200 block of King Street.
A man entered the store and demanded money. After getting cash, the man ran away from the store.
The man is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 6 inches, with a medium skin tone and thin build. He's about 150 pounds to 160 pounds. He was wearing stonewash blue jeans, a black beanie cap, a black hoodie, a black mask, and black/gray sneakers.
Police said there is no photo of the suspect at this time.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.