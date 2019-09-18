HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton Police Division is investigating a business robbery Tuesday night.

Around 10:36 p.m., police were called to a robbery at the Jackpot Food Mart in the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Police said a man entered the store with a gun and ordered the employees to the ground.

The man grabbed cash from the register and then left the store.

He is described as a black man, 18 to 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, tan boots, and black gloves with a black scarf covering his face.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send tips at P3Tips.com.

