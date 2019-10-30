HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating social media threats made against a Bethel High School student.

Police were made aware of the incident on Tuesday after the student reported receiving a direct message on Instagram that contained "threatening" content.

As a precaution, police increased their presence on campus.

The student took a screenshot of the message and posted it to their Instagram page. The post was then reshared on other social media platforms, police said.

Investigators said the direct message was part of an online "trolling" incident.

Police said the "troll" tried to cause havoc and created a fake profile.

Police do not believe the incident is a valid threat, but they are investigating other social media accounts with similar threatening messages.

Police said all reports of threatening messages and posts are being thoroughly investigated.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

