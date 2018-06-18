HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) -- Police are asking the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred outside a graduation party Saturday night, according to a news release.

At 8:57 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Victoria Boulevard.

As arriving officers checked the area, Public Safety Communications was notified that two shooting victims had arrived at Sentara Careplex.

The 19-year-old Hampton man and the 20-year-old Hampton man were treated for injuries not considered life threatening injuries.

Public Safety Communications was then notified of a third shooting victim at Riverside Medical Center.

The 23-year-old Newport News man was treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

According to an investigation, several individuals were attending a graduation party when an unknown vehicle approached and occupant(s) inside began firing towards the residence.

The three men were hit.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

