HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division announced that retired police K9 Icon has died.

Icon served many years of service as a police K9, the division said on social media.

"After many years of service with the Hampton Police Division, Icon lived a peaceful life in retirement with his handler, MPO Quesenberry and family," the post said.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.