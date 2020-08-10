Hampton police looking for suspects in connection with carjacking, robbery of ride-share driver

A woman was driving as a ride-share operator when a male passenger placed a weapon to the woman and demanded she get out of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is looking for suspects in connection with a carjacking and robbery incident that occurred overnight.

Dispatch received a call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday that a carjacking had occurred in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police investigators said a woman was driving as a ride-share operator when a male passenger placed a weapon to the woman and demanded she get out of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman stopped and got out. The suspects fled in her car that has Virginia tags.

The car was last seen on Gumwood Drive.

A first suspect is a black man in his early to late 20s. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing. A second suspect is a black man in his early to late 20s. He has dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.