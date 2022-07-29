Hampton police: Man hurt after shooting on Falcon Creek Way

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. His name hasn't been released yet.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday morning.

According to a news release, police got the call to respond to the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way shortly before 3 a.m.

That's near the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. An initial investigation revealed that he had been shot while in the parking lot of his apartment.

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. His name hasn't been released yet.

At this time, there isn't any available suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation.