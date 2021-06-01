Hampton Police search for missing, endangered man

Steven Holifield, 59, has a medical condition that makes the police division worried about his safety. If you see him, please call 757.727.6111.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 59-year-old Hampton man with a medical condition went missing on Tuesday.

A release from the Hampton Police Division said Steven Holifield is considered endangered.

He was last seen in the 1800 block of Lotz Road on June 1. That's in the Northampton area of the city, near Lynnhaven Lake.

Officials said he's a Black man who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and is balding (with "unkempt" brown hair on the sides of his head, and a long beard).

Police said sometimes, he braids his beard.

Holifield was wearing jeans, and a (possibly blue) hooded sweatshirt when he was last seen.