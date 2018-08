The Hampton Police Department joined the Hampton NAACP for a community back to school health fair Saturday.

The event — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will have free school supplies, health screenings, job fair, free hair cuts — and even food.

The fair is at YH Thomas Community Center, 1300 Thomas Street.

