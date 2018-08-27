HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Police are asking the public's help to identify a shooting suspect.

On Friday night around 10 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that just occurred in the 600 block of Michigan drive. On the scene, officers found a 34-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating, police determined the victim was standing in the area when he was approached by the unknown suspect who displayed a firearm and fired shots towards the victim.

The suspect is described as a man about 6' tall, with a stocky build, no facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hat with a black brim and a white shit.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP,

