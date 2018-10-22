HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Bell Street and put a 21-year-old in the hospital on Friday, October 19.

According to police the 21-year-old man and two acquaintances were walking in the area of Bell Street near Shell Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday when a dark-colored car approached them.

Shots were fired from the car at the group as it passed them.

Hampton Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

the 21-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and there is no suspect information.

Police have no further information at this time.

If you have any information Hampton police ask that you call them at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.

