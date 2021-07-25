Hampton police say motorcyclist dies following crash on LaSalle Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division says a man died after being in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
Officers said they got a call on July 24 around 9:42 p.m. about a motorcycle collision that happened in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.
When police got to the scene, they found a 36-year-old man in a parking lot. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.
According to detectives, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and hit a curb. He then went into a parking lot -- while still out of control -- and drove into multiple parked cars.
Police said no other drivers were involved or hurt in the crash.
The Hampton Police Division's Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation at this time.