Hampton police say motorcyclist dies following crash on LaSalle Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division says a man died after being in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Officers said they got a call on July 24 around 9:42 p.m. about a motorcycle collision that happened in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a 36-year-old man in a parking lot. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

According to detectives, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and hit a curb. He then went into a parking lot -- while still out of control -- and drove into multiple parked cars.

Police said no other drivers were involved or hurt in the crash.