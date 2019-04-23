HAMPTON, Va. — Have you seen Davon Rashad Lewis?

Hampton police is looking for him in connection with a shooting that took place on April 16, 2019.

Around 5 p.m., Emergency COmmunications received a 911 call about a shooting that took place in the 900 block of W. Pembroke Avenue at W and W Market.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned he was standing outside of the business when a dark-colored vehicle approached and the occupant(s) began firing towards the victim. The man was struck once as a result of the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound on LaSalle Avenue prior to officers’ arrival.

Now, police are looking for Davon Rashad Lewis. Police learned that Lewis was at the W and W Market when the car started firing towards the store.

Lewis was in the business, but when the car started to drive away, he went outside and started shooting toward the vehicle.

The 24-year-old Newport News man is wanted in connection to this incident. Lewis currently has warrants on file for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Concealed Weapon.