Active search underway for suspect accused of assaulting two Hampton officers

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are actively looking for a person they say assaulted two of their officers on Tuesday.

The Hampton Police Division is asking people to avoid the area of Victoria Boulevard and Ivy Home Road.

A large police presence is in the area searching for the suspect.

Police say the officers were injured in a trespassing incident in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

There's no immediate word on the condition of the officers who were assaulted or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information was immediately available.