x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Hampton police searching for man accused of robbery, carjacking on Memorial Day

A confrontation between the suspect and the 43-year-old victim ensued. The suspect assaulted the victim and ran away from the area.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery and carjacking incident on Memorial Day.

The call came in around 2:54 a.m. Monday, of a carjacking in the 200 block of Union Street. This is off West Pembroke Avenue.

Police said a 43-year-old Hampton man was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the vehicle, police said.

A confrontation between the suspect and the 43-year-old victim ensued. The suspect assaulted the victim and ran away from the area.

The 43-year-old man was treated for his injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect is described as a tall, and dark-skinned black man.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com

RELATED: Hampton teen arrested for man's slaying

RELATED: Police search for person accused of demanding car at knifepoint, assaulting man

RELATED: Hampton police search for person who shot man from car

RELATED: Virginia State Police find missing teen girls from NC after police chase ends in Isle of Wight County