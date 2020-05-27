Hampton police searching for man accused of robbery, carjacking on Memorial Day

A confrontation between the suspect and the 43-year-old victim ensued. The suspect assaulted the victim and ran away from the area.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery and carjacking incident on Memorial Day.

The call came in around 2:54 a.m. Monday, of a carjacking in the 200 block of Union Street. This is off West Pembroke Avenue.

Police said a 43-year-old Hampton man was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the vehicle, police said.

A confrontation between the suspect and the 43-year-old victim ensued. The suspect assaulted the victim and ran away from the area.

The 43-year-old man was treated for his injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect is described as a tall, and dark-skinned black man.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.