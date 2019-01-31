HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store Wednesday night.

A robbery at Todds Lane Grocery was called in around 7:38 p.m. in the 1800 block of Todds Lane.

Police said a man entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. He was given cash and fled on foot.

The man is black and about 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a black winter knit mask, a blue hooded sweat jacket, red gloves, and black athletic pants with two white stripes along the outer leg.

Police were able to get a photo from video surveillance.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

