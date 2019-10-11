HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Virginia ABC store on Saturday.

Police received the call of a business robbery after 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

A man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. He ran away from the store with cash, police said.

He's described as a black man, wearing a black ski mask, dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

