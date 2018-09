HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police are looking for man accused of using a stolen credit card at a Hampton store.

Police said on social media that the man used the credit card at a Target and purchased more than $800 in merchandise.

Police released a photo of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know can identify him, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 757-727-6111.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC