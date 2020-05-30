Hampton police searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old woman

Have you seen Aaliyah Batts? She was reported missing at 10 p.m. Friday, May 29. Batts was last seen at her residence in the first block of Phyllis Lane.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

She was last seen at her residence in the first block of Phyllis Lane. Batts has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Batts is described as a black woman, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.