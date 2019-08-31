HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help in identifying two men they say robbed a 7-Eleven Friday.

Around 1:50 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call for a business robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

An investigation revealed two people entered the store, showed guns and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robbers ran from the store toward Armistead Avenue.

The first robber is described as a black man last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers and a white mask over his face. The second robber is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, white shoes and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.