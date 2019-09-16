HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating two non-life threatening shootings that took place minutes apart on Sunday night.

Public Safety Communications received the 911 call about the first shooting at 9:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road. On the scene, responding officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital by medics.

After investigating, officers learned two men met on Shelton Road and shots were fired. Police believe this shooting is narcotic related.

All parties in this incident have been identified, and charges are pending. Police said there were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The second 911 call about a shooting Public Safety Communications received was at 9:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police learned that the victim was driving on Big Bethel Road when he was shot. Officers said he lost control of his car and left the roadway before coming to a stop.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and police said there is no suspect information to disseminate.

If anyone has information that will assist police in either crime, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP.

