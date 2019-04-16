HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was shot in the 2000 block of Somerville Drive around 10:20 a.m.

On the scene, officers learned that a man was outside of a home when he was approached by two people, who started shooting at him. The man ran into the home and the suspects followed him.

The man was hit several times by gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital once medics arrived on the scene. Police said he has non-life threatening injuries.

The two people who shot at the man were able to get away before police arrived on the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

As a precautionary measure two Hampton City Schools, Cary Elementary School and Jones Magnet Middle School, were placed on lockdown which has since been lifted.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.