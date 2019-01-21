HAMPTON, Va. — Following a violent week and holiday weekend, the Hampton Police Division is increasing their patrols around the city.

It was announced on Facebook on Sunday, that measures are being taken to increase the number of officers on patrol through overtime and other measures.

The full message from the Hampton Police Division:

"The Hampton Police Division is taking immediate steps to address the increase in violent crime over the holiday weekend and prior week. With the safety of citizens as our highest priority, we are immediately increasing the number of officers working the streets.

Here's what we're doing right now: We will increase the number of officers on patrol through overtime and other measures. Investigators are pursuing every lead to solve these violent crime cases.

Our investigators have already made progress on the homicides that have occurred earlier this month, with an arrest and charges that are pending in court.

While it is important to proactively address crime, we want you to know that crime is trending downward in Hampton overall. Last year, we saw the second lowest violent crime rate since 2003. We are highly committed to seeing these reduction trends continue.

Thank you for your support."

Over the weekend, Hampton police officers were busy.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police were called to investigate a three-car accident near Fox Hill Road. However, when they got there, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

DETAILS: Hampton police detectives investigate homicide near Fox Hill Road, Nickerson Boulevard

Police officers were also called to a situation in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive around 4 p.m. According to officials, it was a second homicide investigation, and this is a separate incident from the Fox Hill Road investigation.

If anyone has any information about the homicide investigations, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.