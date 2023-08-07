Hampton police look for suspect in shooting that left woman hurt

The police investigation revealed the victim was attending a gathering on Maplewood Street when an unknown suspect fired.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 26-year-old woman walked into a Hampton hospital on Saturday with a gunshot wound. Police are asking for the public's help to identify her shooter.

At around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch received a report of a 26-year-old walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex, the Hampton Police Division said. She was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The police investigation revealed the victim was attending a gathering on Maplewood Street when an unknown suspect fired. She and three unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect information to release at this time, police say.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist the police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887.