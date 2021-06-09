Hampton Police SWAT barricades wanted man at hotel; Coliseum Dr. closed

Hampton Police Division said Coliseum Drive between Mercury Boulevard and Pine Chapel Road is closed to traffic. A wanted man is inside a hotel room.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is advising people to avoid Coliseum Drive near Mercury Boulevard for a barricade situation that's happening in the area.

The Hampton Police SWAT team is on the scene in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive. Officers said a wanted man is inside one of the hotel rooms.

Authorities said Coliseum Drive will be closed to all traffic, as police are actively working on the scene. This is between Mercury Boulevard and Pine Chapel Road.