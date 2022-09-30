Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain

Residents could be seen turning to and from the storm's effects.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia.

In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore.

However, not everyone was deterred from the storm.

"This is my first hurricane, so you could say I'm a little excited!" said Samantha Hailey, a Hampton mom.

Hailey and a few other individuals could be seen enjoying the storm's wind and rain by Hampton Beach Boardwalk. Hailey's family said she wanted to feel the power of the storm.

"I was just shocked how it can hold my body up, so I just wanted to bring her out here so she can experience it," said Ricardo Edgardo. "I brought my son here earlier to also get the experience."

However, other residents in Norfolk could be seen turning away from the storm's effects.

Most drivers by Monticello and East Ninth Street made a U-Turn when they saw the flood forming in the middle of the street.

Similar scenes could be found all across Hampton Roads, as flooding remained a big issue for countless areas.

In all of these cases, emergency officials are urging residents from all seven cities to use their best judgment and find shelter from the storm.