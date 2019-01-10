HAMPTON, Va. — It's not uncommon to see people riding their bikes up and down Mallory Street.

Right now, there's a plan to reduce part of North Mallory Street from Mercury Boulevard to Shelton Road from four lanes to two, adding bike lanes.

Richard Wren, who lives on Shelton Road, said there are bicycle races on Mallory at least once a year.

Wren and others may see more people riding their bikes in the future.

“I think it's a good idea especially if you ride bikes,” Wren said.

While he supports the idea, Wren said the bike lanes shouldn't stop at his street, especially with Buckroe Beach about a half-mile away.

“I don't understand how the bicyclists come down on the lane, which is great, but when they get to Shelton they'll have to merge into traffic,” Wren said.

The project is part of the city’s efforts to make Mallory Street more bike-friendly. It's also included in the Bike Walk Hampton plan, adopted by City Council in 2016, which is a plan to improve and increase bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

Mary Martin is the owner of Mill Creek Tavern on North Mallory Street. She hopes the project doesn't impact her business too much.

“I think it's a great idea, but it won't bring tourism into Buckroe if they don't take it all the way to Buckroe,” Martin said. “If they took my property and my customers couldn't come out without hitting someone then it wouldn't be a good thing.”

A city spokesperson said the goal is to eventually have the bike lanes go farther north towards in accordance with their Bike Walk Plan. Because of the length and costs, it will be divvied into multiple projects.

The project was presented to City Council last week during an afternoon session as part of a revenue-sharing effort by Hampton.

The city is putting in an application to receive money for revenue-sharing projects.