Hampton protest at Peninsula Town Center sees tear gas, property damage

Early Tuesday night, the protests at Peninsula Town Center were peaceful. Police haven't said what caused things to take a turn for the worse.

HAMPTON, Va. — As the sun rose on Peninsula Town Center after a night of demonstrations, shop damage was plain to see.

Broken glass, strewn clothes and broken mannequins were just some of the things lying on the sidewalks.

The hand of a mannequin is just some of what is scattered outside a Nexus men’s clothing store after last nights looting at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton #13NewsNow we will update you all morning long. pic.twitter.com/4SmKyAcpr7 — Scott DePuy (@ScottDePuy) June 3, 2020

Early Tuesday evening, videos of a peaceful protests there were circulating on social media. There was even some videos of police officers kneeling to show support to the protesters at the scene.

By Wednesday morning, there were videos of people running from tear gas in the shopping center.

It's unclear what prompted the shift. Police have not yet released any information about injuries or arrests from the event.

they started tear gassing and possibly shooting at the HAMPTON VA protest at the PTC pic.twitter.com/hoqeYJVtdx — T R I C I A ♛ (@maybeitstricia) June 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter 757 tweeted they were not affiliated with Tuesday night's Hampton demonstration and said it "might be a setup."

The group has organized several protests in the area since the death of George Floyd, calling for an end to systemic racial violence.