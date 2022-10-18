Stricter consequences: Hampton Public Works proposes increased fines for trash collection violations

A proposal looks to increase the fine on third offenses from $25 to $75 and to terminate collection for a resident who repeatedly puts out hazardous items.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Melted trash cans, barbecue grills sitting in cans and large tree trunks sitting on the side of the road are what some residents expect city crews to pick-up.

“People put diapers in their recycling," said Robin McCormick, a city spokesperson.

"That costs a lot of extra money, because if it’s found in the recycling, then they have to dump the whole load.”

McCormick said it’s a long-running problem that's been bringing an extra cost to the city.

“It’s something like an extra trip or more things at the yard waste, which we then have to haul to the regional facility,” she said.

McCormick said this could delay pick-ups for other customers and create a safety hazard, which is why there’s a new idea on the table hoping to prevent continued violations.

Residents violating trash pick-up rules will receive written warnings for their first two offenses. Public Works Director Jason Mitchell is looking to increase the third offense payment from $25 to $75.

“Pass along extra costs to people who cause extra costs, rather than everyone who follows the rules,” McCormick said.

Heftier fines, like $250, would be for those who dump trash in the public right-of-way, on private property, when they leave large piles of items when moving out or evicting tenants without arranging for disposal.

If the proposal is approved, residents who repeatedly put hazardous materials out could have their pick-up service terminated.

“If we put hazardous waste in our landfill, we have polluted the land for everyone," McCormick said. "And there’s hazardous waste collections every month, it’s really easy to do.”

Mitchell also proposed boosting the city’s recycling efforts and reducing trash to the landfill by requiring private businesses and apartment complexes to provide a recycling system for tenants, customers and employees.

He also proposed the city give Public Works:

More authority to deal with people who leave basketball hoops in the street or park cars that block trash collection

The ability to set locations for solid waste, aimed at people who leave items in front of a neighbor’s house or under power lines that make it both dangerous and difficult for collection;

The ability to charge residents who leave bulk trash at the curb after collection day

Permission to check suspicious recycling containers and document non-recyclable items

The ability to charge non-residents and commercial operations a fee when they take yard waste to the city facility

Mitchell said he hopes that informing residents about trash collection will streamline the process and reduce costs without requiring financial penalties.

McCormick said city council members could vote on the proposal by December.