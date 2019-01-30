HAMPTON, Va. — The reception launching the 2019 Commemoration will be held Friday, Feb. 1 in Hampton.

The reception celebrates the 400th anniversary of the first Africans landing in English North America.

The first African arrival occurred at Point Comfort in 1619, which is the present site of national monument Fort Monroe in present-day Hampton.

The reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.at the Queen Street North Worship Center on 98 Armistead Avenue.

The public is invited to attend and may call 757-728-5322 to RSVP.

More information on the 2019 Commemoration including events, exhibitions, speaker series, performances, and reenactments that recognize the first Africans landing in English-speaking North America is available on the official website.

You can also check out pages 5-6 in the 2019 Hampton Visitor Guide.