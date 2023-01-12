Hampton City Council considers red light cameras near I-64 and HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. — As work continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, Hampton city leaders are looking for ways to keep interstate backups from clogging city streets.
One possibility is the addition of red light cameras near the HRBT.
At a city council work session on Wednesday, Public Works Director Jason Mitchell laid out the proposal, saying traffic along Settlers Landing Road would be clearly directed into three lanes:
- Traffic in the left lane would travel toward Phoebus or I-64 West.
- Traffic in the right lane would turn right onto the Hampton University Campus or Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
- For most of the day, traffic in the center lane can enter the I-64 East ramp, but from 3 to 6 p.m., the traffic light will remain red and a red light camera will be put in place to monitor traffic.
Red light cameras would also be placed in other areas near the interstate, including two on Mallory Street: one near Segar Street and the other near the bridge.
The camera near the bridge would eliminate the need for a police officer to be stationed there every weekday. Those lights would be red for three hours per weekday only, also from 3 to 6 p.m.
Mitchell told city council other areas would be evaluated for the red-light cameras as well, such as parts of Mercury Boulevard near Phoebus, which also experience interstate-related backups.
Images taken by red light cameras would be reviewed, and tickets would be mailed to violators for running a red light. These tickets would not go on anyone's record, but do have fines of up to $50.
The proposal is expected to be voted on by the city council at its scheduled meeting on January 25.