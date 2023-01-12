Hampton City Council considers red light cameras near I-64 and HRBT

Hampton City Council considers adding red light cameras in an attempt to ease traffic congestion near I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

HAMPTON, Va. — As work continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, Hampton city leaders are looking for ways to keep interstate backups from clogging city streets.

One possibility is the addition of red light cameras near the HRBT.

At a city council work session on Wednesday, Public Works Director Jason Mitchell laid out the proposal, saying traffic along Settlers Landing Road would be clearly directed into three lanes:

Traffic in the left lane would travel toward Phoebus or I-64 West.

Traffic in the right lane would turn right onto the Hampton University Campus or Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

For most of the day, traffic in the center lane can enter the I-64 East ramp, but from 3 to 6 p.m., the traffic light will remain red and a red light camera will be put in place to monitor traffic.

Red light cameras would also be placed in other areas near the interstate, including two on Mallory Street: one near Segar Street and the other near the bridge.

The camera near the bridge would eliminate the need for a police officer to be stationed there every weekday. Those lights would be red for three hours per weekday only, also from 3 to 6 p.m.

Mitchell told city council other areas would be evaluated for the red-light cameras as well, such as parts of Mercury Boulevard near Phoebus, which also experience interstate-related backups.

Images taken by red light cameras would be reviewed, and tickets would be mailed to violators for running a red light. These tickets would not go on anyone's record, but do have fines of up to $50.