Hampton Roads Convention Center named a possible site for field hospital

Governor Ralph Northam announced potential makeshift hospital sites to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam announced sites to create "field hospitals" due to COVID-19. One of those potential hospital sites is at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in the City of Hampton.

“We’re elated, but we’re also very concerned about the spread of the virus," said Hampton City Mayor Donnie Tuck.

Mayor Tuck explained the Army Corps of Engineers and Hampton Emergency management visited the center last week.

"In one perspective, it will be important... the second sense it’s probably very sad for our region because it means that the number of cases have exceeded the capacity of our hospitals to take on those patients," said Tuck

Hampton Roads City Manager Mary Bunting also sent out a statement: explaining the center:

"The Hampton Roads Convention Center was designed to not only be the premier convention center in our area but also to serve as a facility for community emergency needs when required. While we all hope that surplus beds will not be needed, it is only prudent that we prepare; and, the HRCC is ideally suited for that being centrally located in the region," she said.

The Hampton Roads Convention Visitor Bureau posted that the center can house up to 14,000 people.

“At least right now we have a facility that was actually designed to be a shelter, potentially, in the case of emergencies," said Tuck.

The mayor explained what kind of patients may be treated at the center.

"The individuals who have the virus will still probably be treated in the hospital but this will be a place where it’s overflow for patients who already need care," said Tuck.

"As far as the budget is concerned, all events of the HRCC have been suspended during the crisis already. We would expect that there would be revenue provided to offset the expenses of operating the facility," said Bunting.