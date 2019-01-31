HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Roads Home Show will have over 100 regional contractors specializing in remodeling, decorating and landscaping.

This provides the convenience of shopping all the latest designs and trends in one location.

A large outdoor living display where you can register to win a $10,000 landscape give-away provided by Landscapes by Eric Bailey.

There will also be Gardening Guru seminars throughout the weekend.

The show is open to the public and will take place Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Feb. 10 from Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. A $3 off coupon is available on the website. Retired and active military with valid I.D. tickets are $5.

