Hampton School Board to vote on Fall plan

HAMPTON, Va. — Another local school system preparing to vote on plans for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Hampton School Board will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Smith previously recommended a virtual start to the school year. That would be for all students, with no exceptions for students in special programs.

Virtual learning would stay in place for at least the first nine weeks, unless there's a change that would make it safe to come back sooner.