School bus and SUV crash in Hampton; two students and SUV driver hurt

A spokesperson for Hampton City Schools said the bus had 26 students on board total and was heading to Phoebus High School.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two Hampton students had minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Woodland Road and Old Buckroe Road. Hampton police say that based on a preliminary investigation, the bus was on Woodland Road, heading toward Mercury Boulevard, when a white SUV traveling northbound on Old Buckroe Road drove out in front of the bus, resulting in a collision.

Two students on board the bus as well as the 18-year-old driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. The students had minor injuries while police describe the driver's injuries as non-life-threatening. A third student was also treated at the scene and released to a parent.

A spokesperson for Hampton City Schools said the bus had 26 students on board total and was heading to Phoebus High School.