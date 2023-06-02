School bus and SUV crash in Hampton; two students and SUV driver hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — Two Hampton students had minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.
The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Woodland Road and Old Buckroe Road. Hampton police say that based on a preliminary investigation, the bus was on Woodland Road, heading toward Mercury Boulevard, when a white SUV traveling northbound on Old Buckroe Road drove out in front of the bus, resulting in a collision.
Two students on board the bus as well as the 18-year-old driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. The students had minor injuries while police describe the driver's injuries as non-life-threatening. A third student was also treated at the scene and released to a parent.
A spokesperson for Hampton City Schools said the bus had 26 students on board total and was heading to Phoebus High School.
Police said charges are pending for the driver of the SUV.