HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The school bus is really just an extension of the classroom, according to Hampton City Schools.

“They are not just the bus driver...these people impact lives,” said Darrin Wills with the Hampton City Schools Transportation Department. “I look at these drivers as being counselors, teachers, mother figure, father figure.”

This year, Hampton City Schools is offering a new type of training to make sure all their bus drivers are prepared to serve their special needs passengers.

“It is our goal as the transportation department in the school division to make sure we meet the needs of all of our students,” said Wills.

The transportation department is collaborating with the school’s special education department to better educate their 157 drivers and 65 bus attendants.

The school district will be covering everything from helping children physically get to their seat, to how to react if a student has an emotional breakdown.

“They want to go over and see how they can console that particular student and maybe try to redirect whatever is going on in that particular situation to something positive,” said Wills.

Lewan Powers-Green has an autistic son who used to ride the bus when he was in school.

“I’m very proud that they are moving forward with that,” said Powers-Green. “To know once I place my child on that bus the driver is confident that they know what they are doing and have a plan of action if something were to happen.”

Powers-Green said by offering this training, Hampton is building another layer of trust between parents, students and the school district.

“I hope it’s a model for other cities to move above and beyond as far as those protocols,” said Powers-Green.

The school district said all they are trying to do is live up to their motto.

“Every child, every day, whatever it takes,” said Wills.

The training is set to begin later this month and will continue throughout the school year.

