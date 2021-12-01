Hampton schools extend virtual learning

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools has decided to extend virtual learning in response to coronavirus numbers in the community.
Virtual learning is extended until at least February 5. Officials expect pre-K, kindergarten, and select students with disabilities to return to the school building starting February 8.
"We recognize this may present a hardship for some families," the school district said in a statement Monday. "Thank you for remaining flexible as we continue to navigate these challenging times as we work together to provide exceptional teaching and learning for our students. We will continue to communicate with our families and provide updates on this important matter."