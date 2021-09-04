Hampton sees fewer sign-ups in Phase 2 registration, encourages people to fill open appointments

Hampton is holding another round of large vaccine clinics and health leaders say they need you to sign up for your appointment.

HAMPTON, Va. — Coordinators of the Hampton Roads Convention Center vaccine clinic say they have appointments available for upcoming clinics, but not enough people are filling the slots.

Riverside Health's VP and Chief of Pharmacy, Cindy Williams, says the city had last-minute available appointments at the Convention Center's Friday clinic, so the city sent out an alert to residents and was able to fill the available spots. However, Williams says the problem doesn't stop there.

"We've had a harder time filling the clinics [for Phase 2], so this week is no exception," Williams explains. "Many of those who are getting invitations have already been vaccinated elsewhere and the data hasn't just caught up."

It's not just data issues. Williams says it's also due to people in Phase 2 being hesitant to get their dose. She says Virginia needs 80% of the population vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. She says according to Dr. Danny Avula, the state is only at 60%.

"If you're hesitant, I recommend people to educate yourself. Look at the information that's available through the CDC and VHD websites. But also, talk with your physician, talk with another trusted healthcare provider," says Williams.

For Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, he's noticed this trend in his city and says he is working with resources to help educate and encourage people to consider getting vaccinated.

"We've got a number of partnerships with individuals in the community, certainly with the faith community, particularly reaching the community of color," says Mayor Tuck. "They are still reluctant there, but overall, I think the numbers will go up."

When it comes to the vaccines' expiration dates, Cindy Williams says she is not worried now, since they only order the necessary amount of doses. She says when the expiration dates start coming up toward the beginning of the summer, that's when she will be concerned if not enough people sign up.