HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Phone scammers are impersonating the employees and deputies from the Hampton Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office claims the phone scammers are targeting Hampton and surrounding area citizens. The person on the phone falsely identifies himself as Sergeant Sullivan of the Hampton Sheriff's Department and is insistent that were are warrants out for his victim's arrest.

The victim is "under arrest" for missing a jury service date.

To avoid arrest, the imposter requests immediate payment with the purchase of money cards to pay $1,000 fines. The suspect has even made pleas to meet victims personally in locations to finalize the transactions.

Officials will NEVER ask to collect fines over the phone, but through a summons serves by your local Sheriff's Office. If anyone receives a call from the suspect, they should not give out any information and never meet the caller anywhere.

For further questions or concerns, call the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at (757) 727-6280 or (757)926-2540.

Please call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 to file a report of losses incurred as a result of this scam.

