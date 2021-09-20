Woman shot while inside vehicle in Hampton

The shooting happened while the victim was traveling in the 4200 block of W. Mercury Boulevard. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

Police say a woman was shot while traveling inside a vehicle in Hampton on Monday afternoon.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Investigators believe the victim was traveling down the street when she was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.