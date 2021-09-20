Woman shot while inside vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.
Police say a woman was shot while traveling inside a vehicle in Hampton on Monday afternoon.
The Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Investigators believe the victim was traveling down the street when she was struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The motive and circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.
Police ask that if you know anything, to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.