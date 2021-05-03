Two men injured following shooting in Hampton

Police say both victims are expected to be OK, but they have not been cooperating with investigators.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after two men were struck by gunfire in Hampton on Thursday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Fairland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two adult men who had been hurt in a shooting.

One of the men was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to be OK. The other victim was treated and released at the scene by medics.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the two men had been walking down the street when they were struck by gunfire. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation, but police say neither victim is cooperating with investigators.

There is no suspect information available at this time.