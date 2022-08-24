Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital

Police say the boy was walking down Teach Street when he was struck by gunfire. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.

Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the victim had been walking down the street when he was shot. There's no word on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.